‘Diablo Immortal’ is unplayable on some Samsung phones with Exynos chipsets

Nearly four years after it first announced the game, Blizzard released Diablo Immortal on Android, iOS and PC earlier this week. And shortly after the game made its way to mobile one day early , players with Samsung phones took to Reddit and other community forums to complain about technical issues. On some devices with the company’s own in-house Exynos chipsets, Diablo Immortal is unplayable, with one of the most prominent issues being textures not loading properly.

“We are exploring the issues people are experiencing with some Samsung Galaxy specific devices that use Exynos chipsets,” a Blizzard spokesperson said in a Reddit comment spotted by SamMobile . “For now, we may disable downloads for this set of devices while we work to address this. Apologies on this and we will be working on getting a fix up and ready as soon as possible.”

Among the list of affected handsets include older devices like the Galaxy S10, Note 10 and A51 5G, but people with models as recent as the Galaxy S22 have also complained of texture issues. If you own a Qualcomm-equipped version of one of those phones, you can download and play the game without issue. You can check what chipset your phone features by navigating to the “About Phone” section of Android’s system settings.