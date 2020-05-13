Detective RPG 'Disco Elysium' will now run on decade-old PCs

Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM has rolled out a Working Class update that allows the detective RPG to run even on a laptop you haven’t touched in years. In its announcement, the company said it wants the game to run on as many machines as possible, “[n]o matter how old or low-tech” they may be. To make that happen, the team optimized Disco Elysium to drop its minimum specs “down to Mariana Trench levels.”

The game’s new minimum specs for Windows machines are: Windows 7, DirectX 11 compatible video card (integrated or dedicated with minimum memory of 512MB), 2GB of RAM, Intel Core 2 Duo and 20GB hard disk space. As PC Gamer notes, the game used to require an Intel i5-7500/AMD 1500 (or equivalent) processor, 4GB of RAM and an integrated Intel HD620 (or equivalent) graphics card.