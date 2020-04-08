Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community

Of course, that introduces a new challenge: how do you sort the wheat from the chaff among these millions of bots? The answer: a verified bots and developers program. By completing a few security checks, developers will get a verified check mark for their bot, which not only unlocks development tools for future creations, but lets users know the bot is trustworthy — something users will appreciate in the wake of a recent wave of bot spamming. According to Discord, the initiative also means the platform can encourage users to adopt bots within Discord, rather than scouring the internet, which could mean there’s some kind of dedicated Discord Bot section in the works.

The system isn’t intended to be a nice-to-have addition for developers, though. If you want your bot to thrive you’ll have to apply for verification — it’ll be a requirement for bots in 100 or more servers. Until your bot is verified, you won’t be able to grow past 100 servers, and if your bot is already in more than 100 servers, it won’t be able to join any more. As Discord says, it’s a pretty big change, so it’s instituting a six month depreciation period. You’ve basically got until October 7th of this year to get verified if you meet the criteria — until then there will be no restrictions. But it’s worth getting a head start, and if your bot is in 75 or more servers, you can apply right now.

It was really only a matter of time before Discord turned its attention to bots — they are, after all, a major part of the Discord experience, not to mention a good way for developers to flex their coding muscles. No doubt this is just a first step, though — we can probably expect to see a lot more attention given to discords’ bots in the future.