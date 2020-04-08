Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community

Born of a jokey airhorn feature first launched back in 2016, bots on Discord have since flourished into an integral part of the platform’s experience. More than three million bots have been created to date, from those that help you run a full on D&D campaign, to those that help you record podcasts or listen to music together. Now, Discord is going to start taking them seriously, and plans to launch a load of new tools and verification systems to help make developer’s hacky creations more legit.
As Discord itself says, until now bots are something the platform has supported, “but not properly embraced,” and now it plans to build features specifically for bots. In a blog post, the platform says that developers will get powerful new tools to take their creations “to the next level” so that bots become polished products and feel like a natural extension of Discord.