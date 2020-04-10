Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget

Discord beta reduces background noise during your chats

Your friends shouldn't hear more than your voice.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
28m ago
Discord software sign-in
Jon Fingas/Engadget

Discord voice chats are particularly important when the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing many to work and play at home, and there’s now a tool to make sure your ambient home sounds don’t intrude on those chats. It’s deploying a noise suppression beta feature for the desktop that removes (or at least reduces) background sounds so that voice and video chat participants only hear you speaking. Friends and coworkers shouldn’t hear that loud mechanical keyboard or that talkative housemate.

The company stressed that the technology, from Krisp, runs entirely locally and doesn’t share data with anyone else.

Development is still “early” for the noise suppression tech, and a phone version is in development. Don’t despair if the technology still feels rough around the edges, then — Discord still has a lot of work to do before noise suppression exits this test phase.

Discord, voice chat, Software, Windows, mac, krisp.ai, krisp
