Discord beta reduces background noise during your chats

Discord voice chats are particularly important when the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing many to work and play at home, and there’s now a tool to make sure your ambient home sounds don’t intrude on those chats. It’s deploying a noise suppression beta feature for the desktop that removes (or at least reduces) background sounds so that voice and video chat participants only hear you speaking. Friends and coworkers shouldn’t hear that loud mechanical keyboard or that talkative housemate.

The company stressed that the technology, from Krisp, runs entirely locally and doesn’t share data with anyone else.