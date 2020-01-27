Discord shuts down major 'Boogaloo' server over threats of violence

Discord is joining the ranks of social internet companies cracking down on “Boogaloo” groups. The chat service has confirmed to Vice News that it shut down one of the largest servers devoted to the group, Citizens of Liberty, after determining that the server violated policies against “threatening and encouraging violence.” Discord also deleted the accounts of all 2,258 members, and rejected attempts by members to reverse the decision.

A spokesperson said Discord “take[s] these matters very seriously” and keeps an eye out for “any bad actors.”