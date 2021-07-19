Dish will pay AT&T $5 billion to serve its mobile customers

is set to provide voice, data and messaging services to 's Boost Mobile, Ting and Republic Wireless customers for the next 10 years. Dish plans to pay AT&T at least $5 billion as part of the deal, according to with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
To serve customers of both companies, AT&T may be able to use parts of the wireless spectrum to which Dish holds licences, as notes. Before now, to the nearly 9 million customers of Dish’s mobile brands.
The deal might draw the attention of regulators, who enabled Dish to join the mobile market when it approved the . The conditions of the complex deal included . The plan was for Dish to rent services from T-Mobile for seven years while it built its own mobile network.