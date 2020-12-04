Disney+ is raising prices and cracking down on account sharing The streaming service is also expanding its ad-supported tier to Europe and Canada.

Back in May, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company's streaming service would be getting a price hike later in the year. Now, we know when: during Disney's quarterly earnings call, Iger announced that the ad-free Disney+ premium tier would be raised to $13.99 on October 12. It's the streaming service's second $3 price increase in the last year — the current $10.99 subscription price was set in December. Hulu's ad-free plan is also getting the $3 bump, raising it to $17.99/month for a standalone subscription.

It's a big price increase, but Disney is offering some relief for customers who are willing to bundle the services. A new Duo Premium subscription that bundles both ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu will be available for $19.99. Disney also announced that starting in November, the $8 ad-supported tier it launched in the US last year will be made available in Europe and Canada.

Iger also warned that Disney would be pushing back against account sharing soon, stating that the company is "actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family." The company expects to start implementing these new policies sometime in 2024.