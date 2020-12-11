Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio,' 'Peter Pan & Wendy' movies shift to Disney+

Disney already announced a premium VOD plan for its next big animated movie, a new tie-up for Hulu and ESPN+, and a truckload of Star Wars news. Now during its investor’s day presentation, the studio announced two live-action movies, Pinocchio (directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks) and Peter Pan & Wendy, will both come to Disney+ instead of theaters. While Disney still has plans to bring some movies to theaters next year (news from Pixar and the MCU is still yet to come) it’s clearly mixing things up as promised and focusing on the streaming service.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be flying to #DisneyPlus. David Lowery directs an amazing cast including @YaraShahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook. 🧚🪝 pic.twitter.com/U8tWoxxSOk — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020