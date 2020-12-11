Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio,' 'Peter Pan & Wendy' movies shift to Disney+

Disney's focus on streaming is snagging more movies for Disney+.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Pinocchio
Disney

Disney already announced a premium VOD plan for its next big animated movie, a new tie-up for Hulu and ESPN+, and a truckload of Star Wars news. Now during its investor’s day presentation, the studio announced two live-action movies, Pinocchio (directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks) and Peter Pan & Wendy, will both come to Disney+ instead of theaters. While Disney still has plans to bring some movies to theaters next year (news from Pixar and the MCU is still yet to come) it’s clearly mixing things up as promised and focusing on the streaming service.

