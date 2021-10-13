Disney+ will add a cheaper ad-supported tier later this year

The plan will be US-only at first and expand to other countries in 2023.
March 4th, 2022
UKRAINE - 2021/10/06: In this photo illustration a Disney+ (Disney Plus) logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Disney has announced an ad-supported tier is coming to Disney+ later this year. It will be available to folks in the US at first and there are plans to expand it to other countries starting in 2023.

The company hasn't revealed pricing for the new tier, though it'll cost less than the current ad-free plan. That costs $8 per month in the US. Nor did Disney say in its press release exactly when the ad-supported version of the service will be available.

Disney believes the move will help it reach its target of having between 230 million and 260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of its 2024 fiscal year. As of the end of 2021, the streaming service had 129.8 million subscribers, a third of whom are in the US and Canada.

Hulu, which Disney took full control of in 2019, has long offered an ad-supported tier. The ad-free tier was introduced in 2015.

