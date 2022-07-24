Marvel's new Disney+ 'Daredevil' series will arrive in 2024

It’s official. Nearly four years after Netflix canceled Daredevil and the series more recently made its way over to Disney+ , Disney confirmed it’s developing a new 18-episode live-action TV show starring the blind superhero. On Saturday, Marvel announced Daredevil: Born Again and shared that stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.

News that the company planned to revive Daredevil first came to light in May, with Variety reporting that Disney had hired Matt Corman and Chris Ord to write and produce the series. Disney currently plans to begin streaming Born Again sometime in the spring of 2024. Before then, Marvel fans can look forward to I Am Groot and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arriving on Disney+. Both shows got new trailers during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.