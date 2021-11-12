Here's our first look at the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series

Here's one thing we know for sure about Obi-Wan Kenobi: we'll finally see another showdown with Darth Vader. We got our first glimpse at the series during Disney+ Day, the streaming network's extended birthday celebration. While there's no actual footage from Obi-Wan available, a behind-the-scenes clip streaming through the app and concept art reveals some familiar and new territory for the franchise. Ewan McGregor confirms the show will start off with Obi-Wan trying to keep Luke Skywalker safe — as you'd expect — but that's just the launching point for a whole series of new adventures, according to director Deborah Chow.

Disney previously revealed that Hayden Christensen would be returning to play Darth Vader, and judging from the concept art (and some training footage), he'll definitely be ready to throw down once again. (The live-action footage in today's promo is just some clever editing from the previous Star Wars films.) Given the relatively tepid response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it makes sense for Disney to lean more on TV productions, like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett,, where it can explore new aspects of the franchise.

Perhaps not as hotly anticipated, there's also some footage from Baymax!, a show dedicated to the lovable healthcare robot from Big Hero 6. It's the second series for the franchise — following the sequel show that ran for three seasons — and from the looks of it, there'll be more focus on comedy than superhero antics. But really, it's not like we're lacking in super-powered action these days.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Baymax! will hit Disney+ sometime in 2022.