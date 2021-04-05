Disney offers a very brief glimpse of a 'working' lightsaber

You can see it first-hand when a Star Wars luxury hotel opens in 2022.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|05.04.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
May 4th, 2021
In this article: Walt Disney World, news, gear, Star Wars, lightsaber, entertainment, Disney
Disney's retractable lightsaber for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Disney

You won't have to wait long to see a plausible-looking lightsaber in action — provided you're willing to manage your expectations. As The Verge notes, Disney has unveiled the 'working' retractable lightsaber you'll see when the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel opens at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022. While Disney didn't explain how it worked in the extra-brief video below, patents suggest a motor extends a blade made of LED-illuminated plastic. It won't sever the arms of cantina scum, but it's considerably more advanced than a fixed-shape prop or toy.

The lightsaber will be part of an immersive two-day hotel experience that Disney claims will be unlike anything it "ever created before."

It's not certain if you'll get to buy the lightsabers, although it won't be surprising if you can. Just be ready to pay a small fortune. The existing Galaxy's Edge lightsaber costs $200, and it's hard to imagine Disney charging any less for a more elegant weapon for a civilized age.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget