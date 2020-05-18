Disney shuts down Club Penguin clone plagued by racism and 'e-sex'

Disney hasn’t been running any form of Club Penguin since 2018, but that hasn’t been stopping some from running clones — and the media giant has apparently had enough. The BBC reports (via Gamesindustry.biz) that Disney has ordered the closure of various sites that include Club Penguin Online, a clear knockoff that was anything but kid-friendly. Multiple servers had content filters disabled, allowing racism, harassment and other harsh language to flow freely. There was also “e-sex,” arrangements for Zoom meet-ups and (at least in the past) doxxing campaigns.

A man involved in the site has also been arrested on allegations of possessing child abuse images. Club Penguin clones by themselves are illegal as they’re based on source code and branding used without permission.