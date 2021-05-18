‘Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition’ comes the iPad

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition, is now available to play on both the iPad and iPad Pro. The RPG is one of the most well-regarded to be released in recent years and, since its Windows debut in 2017, has already been ported to the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and macOS.

Developer Larian Studios says that it has rebuilt the title from the “ground up” using Apple’s Metal graphics APIs. The company committed that the game would run with an experience that was comparable to its appearance on other platforms.

On the 2018 iPad Pro, D:OS 2 - DA will run at settings equivalent to “highest,” while on the new M1 iPad Pro, the title runs at 60fps. In addition, the local co-op, which offers “seamless split-screen,” will enable your friends to drop-in and drop-out as they see fit.

Larian says that this is (potentially) the first 1:1 AAA game recreated for a mobile device, down to the dynamic lighting and shadows. In addition, the title will integrate with Game Center and offer cross-play with PC and Mac versions of the game, too.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition is available for iPads and iPad Pros from today, priced at $25.