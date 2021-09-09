DJI’s latest phone gimbal also works as a selfie stick

DJI has revealed its latest gimbal for smartphones and, as a recent leak suggested , the Osmo Mobile 5 has an extending arm that allows you to use it as a selfie stick. The company says this model, which is palm-sized when folded, is a third smaller than the last version and features its three-axis shot-stabilization technology.

The ShotGuides feature aims to help videography newcomers learn the ropes. It offers 30 packages of preset shooting tutorials and it can automatically edit videos. The ActiveTrack 4.0 function, meanwhile, offers tracking support at up to 3x zoom at 5 m/s. DJI claims it can identify and keep a subject centered in the frame.

Other features include gesture control, automatic dynamic zoom, timelapse, motionlapse (which lets you set movement points) and hyperlapse, which allows you to move with the device. Along with the three-axis stabilization, the latter three features use Electronic Image Stabilisation in an attempt to make videos look as smooth as possible. Additionally, the OM 5 has panorama and spin shot modes, as well as glamor effects and story mode templates, which are designed to help you create short videos to share on social media.

DJI

The handle has a new button that should allow you to access and control the OM 5's main features more easily, DJI says. There's a revamped magnetic clamp that goes over smartphone cases and aims to provide better protection and it should support more phone models than the OM 4 . The Fill Light Phone Clamp, which is sold separately, has a built-in auxiliary light.