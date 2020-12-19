DJI says products will stay on sale despite US trade ban

DJI hasn’t been deterred by the US Commerce Department’s trade ban. The drone maker told TechCrunch that Americans can buy and use its products “normally” despite the company’s presence on an entity list barring US companies from doing business with the firm. DJI “remains committed” to making innovative hardware, a spokesperson said.

The Commerce Department added DJI to the list for having allegedly “enabled wide-scale human rights abuses” in China, including drones used to help with the surveillance and persecution of Uyghur Muslims.