Image credit: James Trew/Engadget

DJI says products will stay on sale despite US trade ban

How long availability lasts isn't clear.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
DJI Mavic Mini drone
James Trew/Engadget

DJI hasn’t been deterred by the US Commerce Department’s trade ban. The drone maker told TechCrunch that Americans can buy and use its products “normally” despite the company’s presence on an entity list barring US companies from doing business with the firm. DJI “remains committed” to making innovative hardware, a spokesperson said.

The Commerce Department added DJI to the list for having allegedly “enabled wide-scale human rights abuses” in China, including drones used to help with the surveillance and persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

It’s not certain how long usual business might last. DJI will have to turn to other companies for parts, and there are no guarantees American retailers will continue to carry DJI drones, action cameras or other gear. The company is in a better position than Huawei, which dropped many of its plans following a US ban, but it can’t count on a bright future.

DJI, drones, drone, entity list, Commerce Department, regulation, Government, politics, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
