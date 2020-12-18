DJI can no longer buy components from the US for its drones

The Department of Commerce has added 78 companies and individuals to its entity list, which effectively blocks US businesses from dealing with them. Joining the likes of Huawei on the list are Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, which is China's largest chipmaker, and drone giant DJI.

American companies can't export US-made components to those on the entity list without a license. As such, DJI will find it very difficult to source parts from the country. US consumers might find it harder to buy goods from those on the list, too.