DJI’s cinematic FPV drone leaks in photos

DJI looks like it’s about to release a cinematic FPV drone to go with its FPV Goggles, judging by a leak fromTwitter and Weibo, as seen by The Verge. If the pictures are real, it would be called the DJI FPV and feature three-bladed props, a hump with a frosted canopy, and what looks like a heat sync on the front of the drone. Also in the box are DJI’s FPV Goggles and a sleek controller spotted by “Aerial photography” on Weibo last month.

The product differs from DJI’s other drones, which are all designed for aerial photography rather than FPV. At the same time, it bears little resemblance to competition FPV drones. Rather, this model could be DJI’s attempt to capture the latest trend in drones, cinematic FPV flying. That involves capturing high-speed, dreamlike flying scenes as shown in the video below, or in others like this one from GoPro.