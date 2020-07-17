DJI's Osmo Action camera is down to $250 at Amazon and Best Buy

Buy Osmo Action 4K on Best Buy - $249.99

The Osmo Action shoots in 4K at up to 60 frames per second, with up to 8X slow motion. It takes 12-megapixel photos and is waterproof to 36 feet.

What really helps the Osmo Action stand out is its dual screens, which might give you a good sense of what it’s capturing when you’re using it in selfie orientation. The 1.4-inch LED display on the front is small and it’ll be hard to see too much detail if it’s on the end of a selfie stick, but it’ll at least give you a general idea of whether your face is in the frame.

We’ve spotted a few other solid deals on DJI gear lately, including one this week on the Osmo Pocket (that’s no longer available, however).

