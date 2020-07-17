Latest in Gear

DJI's Osmo Action camera is down to $250 at Amazon and Best Buy

The dual-screen 4K device is a solid competitor to GoPro.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
DJI Osmo Action 4K
Engadget
DJI’s Osmo Action might be missing a few useful functions, such as GPS and more robust social sharing and editing features, but we still think it’s a worthy competitor to GoPro. If you’re looking to pick up an action camera, you could do a lot worse. It’s on sale on Amazon and Best Buy at the minute, down from $369.99 to $249.99.

Buy Osmo Action on Amazon - $249.99

Buy Osmo Action 4K on Best Buy - $249.99

The Osmo Action shoots in 4K at up to 60 frames per second, with up to 8X slow motion. It takes 12-megapixel photos and is waterproof to 36 feet.

What really helps the Osmo Action stand out is its dual screens, which might give you a good sense of what it’s capturing when you’re using it in selfie orientation. The 1.4-inch LED display on the front is small and it’ll be hard to see too much detail if it’s on the end of a selfie stick, but it’ll at least give you a general idea of whether your face is in the frame.

We’ve spotted a few other solid deals on DJI gear lately, including one this week on the Osmo Pocket (that’s no longer available, however).

