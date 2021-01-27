US arrests far-right Twitter troll for 2016 election interference

In a case that could set a precedent for how the US handles election-related misinformation moving forward, the Justice Department announced the arrest of infamous far-right troll Douglass Mackey on Wednesday. Better known by his online handle of Ricky Vaughn, Mackey is accused of using Twitter and other social media platforms to try and disenfranchise people of their right to vote.

In the lead up to the 2016 election, Mackey and a variety of collaborators used memes to mislead people into thinking they could cast their vote over social media and text message. The DOJ said at least 4,900 unique phone numbers sent their votes to the 59925 number Mackey told people to message.