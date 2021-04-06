Donald Trump could be back on Facebook in time for the presidential primaries

Facebook confirmed Trump's suspension will be temporary.
Karissa Bell
06.04.21
@karissabe

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
June 4th, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Octavio Jones / reuters

Facebook has revisited Donald Trump's "indefinite" suspension following a recommendation from the Oversight Board. The company said that Trump's suspension should last two years, which would potentially allow him to return to the social network in time to run for president again in 2024. 

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols," Facebook's VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg wrote in a blog post. "We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year."

After the two year period is up, Clegg said Facebook would "evaluate" the "risk to public safety" to determine if the suspension should be extended or lifted.

