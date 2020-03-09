After 27 years, 'Doom' and 'Doom 2' get widescreen support

Later this year, Doom and Doom 2 will turn 27 and 26 years old, respectively. Yet id Software still somehow found time while working on the new expansion for Doom: Eternal to update the two games (via Polygon). The update adds substantial enhancements across all the platforms where they're available — well, minus some of the more unusual places where you can play Doom.
If you plan to replay either game anytime soon, the improvement you'll likely appreciate the most is official support for widescreen resolutions. Id tweaked the Doom engine to render scenes in 16:9 without letterboxing. The studio also increased the field-of-view so you can see more to the side of where you're aiming. The title, intermission and ending screens have gotten the widescreen treatment as well, and so have various add-ons.