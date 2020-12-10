Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA / BioWare

BioWare teases the next 'Dragon Age' in a new trailer

Some old friends return.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
18m ago
Dragon Age
EA / BioWare

As promised, BioWare shared a new teaser for its next Dragon Age game during The Game Awards. It doesn’t seem the sequel has a title yet, with the studio simply calling the project “The Next Dragon Age.” While the clip doesn’t tell us much about what we can expect from the game and doesn’t include any gameplay footage, Dragon Age fans will still be excited to see it.

That’s because it’s narrated by Varric Tethras, everyone’s favorite Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition companion. “It’s time for a new hero,” Varric says, suggesting you’ll play as a new protagonist in this adventure. “No magic hand, no ancient prophecy. The kind of person they’ll never see coming.”

The final scene of the trailer shows off Solas, who you found out is the elven god of betrayal in Dragon Age: Inquisition. It looks like he’ll be the main antagonist this time around.

EA and BioWare didn’t say when we’ll be able to play the new game. Between the recent departure of Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah, and the poor reception of Anthem, the last two years have been a tumultuous time for BioWare. So it’s understandable if EA wants to give the studio the time and space it needs to deliver a great experience.

In this article: the game awards, Bioware, Dragon Age, video games, gaming
