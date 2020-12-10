BioWare teases the next 'Dragon Age' in a new trailer

As promised, BioWare shared a new teaser for its next Dragon Age game during The Game Awards. It doesn’t seem the sequel has a title yet, with the studio simply calling the project “The Next Dragon Age.” While the clip doesn’t tell us much about what we can expect from the game and doesn’t include any gameplay footage, Dragon Age fans will still be excited to see it.

That’s because it’s narrated by Varric Tethras, everyone’s favorite Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition companion. “It’s time for a new hero,” Varric says, suggesting you’ll play as a new protagonist in this adventure. “No magic hand, no ancient prophecy. The kind of person they’ll never see coming.”