Login
Sign up

'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate' will bring a new battle system

The new series entry will have a simultaneous worldwide release on unspecified platforms.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|05.27.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
May 27th, 2021
In this article: Dragon Quest XII, news, JRPG, gaming, Dragon Quest X Online, Square Enix, Dragon Quest
Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate
Square Enix

As part of a live stream celebrating 35 years of Dragon Quest games, Square Enix announced six titles, including the next major game in the series: Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

We didn't see anything about the game other than its fiery logo, however the stream mentioned that this would be a more adult experience than previous games, that asks the players to make choices about how they want to play. They also mentioned that the game will have an updated battle system, but didn't mention any specifics.

Other titles mentioned during the stream included a mobile-only puzzle game, a spin-off called Dragon Quest Treasures, the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake, an expansion for Dragon Quest X Online and a new single-player version of that MMO called Dragon Quest X Offline.

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary
Square Enix
i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.
i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget