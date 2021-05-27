'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate' will bring a new battle system

As part of a live stream celebrating 35 years of Dragon Quest games, Square Enix announced six titles, including the next major game in the series: Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

We didn't see anything about the game other than its fiery logo, however the stream mentioned that this would be a more adult experience than previous games, that asks the players to make choices about how they want to play. They also mentioned that the game will have an updated battle system, but didn't mention any specifics.

Other titles mentioned during the stream included a mobile-only puzzle game, a spin-off called Dragon Quest Treasures, the Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake, an expansion for Dragon Quest X Online and a new single-player version of that MMO called Dragon Quest X Offline.