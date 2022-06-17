Cult hit RPG 'Dragon's Dogma' is finally getting a sequel

Dragon's Dogma didn't rock the fantasy RPG world when it arrived in 2012, but it gradually developed a loyal fan base. If you're part of that group, you'll be glad to hear that Capcom has confirmed work on a sequel as part of a livestream celebrating the original's 10th anniversary. Not that there are many details, mind you. As Kotaku reports, game director Hideaki Itsuno shared the Dragon's Dogma II name, a logo and nothing else — don't expect a release in the near future, then.

The first game was flawed, with an awkward interface and a mediocre open-world experience. However, its wild story, enjoyable combat and extensive customization helped win people over. It was popular enough to warrant an expansion (Dark Arisen), a Japan-exclusive online RPG (Dragon's Dogma Online) and even a Netflix anime series.

It's safe to presume Dragon's Dogma II will target modern consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. With that said, it's too soon to say much else. A lot has changed in the past decade, and a sequel will have to compete with action RPG rivals like Elden Ring. Still, this might give Capcom more room to address the original's flaws and otherwise shake up its game mechanics.