Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dropbox

Dropbox can now automatically backup system folders

Access all your stuff anywhere.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
32m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dropbox computer backup
Dropbox

Dropbox has unveiled a slew of new features designed to bridge the gap between work and home, and making it a little easier to work from home, which a lot of us are doing at the moment. One new tool, computer backup, is arguably long overdue, but stands to make pivoting between projects and locations that bit easier.

Available from today, the feature automatically backs up your Mac or PC files in dedicated system folders to Dropbox, so you can access them on-the-go, or in the event that something happens to your hardware. Whereas before you had to allocate files to dedicated folders, now it’ll back up entire folders, giving users a much more comprehensive contingency plan in the event of something going wrong. It’ll also sync connected drives (such as external hard drives) as long as they’re connected to your computer when you set the backup to happen.

There are plenty of products on the market that do this sort of thing already — Backblaze, for example — but since so many people are using Dropbox already it makes sense to integrate this feature into a product that they’re already familiar with. Indeed, it’s always been a function of Dropbox to some degree, but in a more comprehensive named and packaged feature it makes it more of a contender to other backup products. And while it’ll come as part of Dropbox’s Professional and Plus packages, it’s also included in Dropbox Basic, which means no extra charges.

In this article: Dropbox, PC, Mac, computer, backup, cloud, storage, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

View
T-Mobile outage finally ends after more than twelve hours (updated)

T-Mobile outage finally ends after more than twelve hours (updated)

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
HTC's first 5G smartphone is the mid-range U20

HTC's first 5G smartphone is the mid-range U20

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr