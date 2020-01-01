Dropbox was profitable for the first time since going public

While many companies struggle through the pandemic, Dropbox seems to be doing well. In its first quarter, it brought in $455 million, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period last year. According to Bloomberg, last quarter was the first time that Dropbox recorded net income since going public in 2018. In other words, it took a pandemic to make the company profitable.
Since mid-March, Dropbox Business Teams trials have increased 40 percent, and Plus individual plan trials have increased over 25 percent. In the first two weeks of March, Dropbox saw a jump in Basic sign ups in countries highly impacted by COVID-19, including Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Use of its Zoom integration is on the rise, too.