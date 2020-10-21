Dropbox's family plan offers a shared 2TB for $17 per month

Dropbox is giving families and groups of friends the option to team up and get Plus perks for less than the price of two accounts. The service’s Family plan is now available for $17 a month and gives up to six users access to one interface and all the features a Plus account offers. Dropbox has been beta testing Family plan over the past few months with the promise of a wider rollout sometime this year. In its announcement, the company said the option can help “people living, working and schooling from home” declutter their “digital lives.”

Plan members get access to a shared folder called Family Room, where they can see and open each other files such as recipes or photos, but they still get separate accounts and folders for their personal stuff. That said, Family plan comes with a 2TB shared storage allowance for all users, so it’s probably not the best option for those with a massive amount of files to save and back up.