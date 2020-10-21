Latest in Gear

Image credit: Maskot via Getty Images

Dropbox's family plan offers a shared 2TB for $17 per month

It gives up to six people access to Plus account perks.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
58m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

High angle view of family using various technologies in living room at home
Maskot via Getty Images

Dropbox is giving families and groups of friends the option to team up and get Plus perks for less than the price of two accounts. The service’s Family plan is now available for $17 a month and gives up to six users access to one interface and all the features a Plus account offers. Dropbox has been beta testing Family plan over the past few months with the promise of a wider rollout sometime this year. In its announcement, the company said the option can help “people living, working and schooling from home” declutter their “digital lives.”

Plan members get access to a shared folder called Family Room, where they can see and open each other files such as recipes or photos, but they still get separate accounts and folders for their personal stuff. That said, Family plan comes with a 2TB shared storage allowance for all users, so it’s probably not the best option for those with a massive amount of files to save and back up.

The plan also comes with access to Dropbox Passwords, a password manager plan members can use to store log-in details across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices. If members need to store sensitive files such as bank statements or birth certificates, they can take advantage of another perk: access to the Vault. Files stored in the Vault are protected by a PIN and encryption during upload, download and storage, and a user can choose to give one family member access to it in case of an emergency.

Members can also use their accounts to back up their computer directly into their Dropbox folders, as well as automatically upload photos from a mobile device. They can upload photos by connecting a camera or a memory card to a computer installed with Dropbox, as well, or transfer their photos and videos directly from Facebook.

Here’s a look at the Dropbox Family interface and Family Room:

Dropbox
Dropbox
Dropbox
Dropbox
In this article: Dropbox, Dropbox Family, Dropbox Vault, Dropbox Passwords, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AOC's 'Among Us' Twitch stream peaked at over 435,000 viewers

AOC's 'Among Us' Twitch stream peaked at over 435,000 viewers

View
LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
GMC's 1,000HP Hummer EV is an 'all-electric supertruck'

GMC's 1,000HP Hummer EV is an 'all-electric supertruck'

View
'Pokémon Go' gets AR Mapping tasks to enable more realistic effects

'Pokémon Go' gets AR Mapping tasks to enable more realistic effects

View
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review: Apple enters the 5G era

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr