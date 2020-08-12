Latest in Gear

Dropbox's password manager and secure file vault come to premium users

They're officially out of beta, but require a Dropbox Pro account.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
25m ago
Dropbox Password
Dropbox

Dropbox’s long-awaited password manager debuted last month in a beta test. Now, it’s officially headed to DropBox Pro users, along with the company’s Vault for secure file storage. But that’s not all: the company’s PC backup feature is also launching today, and it’ll be available to both paying and free Dropbox users. Finally, it’s also adding branding options and analytics for Professional users who need to share files with clients.

Like LastPass and other competing products, DropBox Password is a secure place to store your login credentials and make them accessible across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. While it’s not exactly groundbreaking, its inclusion in Dropbox’s premium plans may encourage existing users to give up on memorizing passwords, and move towards a more secure password manager. The Vault, on the other hand, is a secure storage repository for your most important files. You can protect access with a PIN, as well as open it up to trusted family and friends.

Dropbox, Dropbox Password, password managers, security, passwords
