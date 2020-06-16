Dropbox officially debuts its password manager

While a recent appearance in the Play Store tipped us off this was coming, Dropbox has officially revealed its password manager — albeit in beta form. Officially called Dropbox Passwords, the feature does exactly what you’d expect. Using the assets it acquired when it bought Valt last year, the company can store and sync passwords across devices with zero-knowledge encryption. Dropbox also says it has eliminated the need for a master password while still securing your log-ins with end-to-end encryption. The beta will eventually be available for all Dropbox Plus users, but for now, the new password tool is only available on mobile (iOS and Android) for new subscribers on that plan. Apps for Mac and Windows are on the way as well.

Dropbox also announced a new option for storing your personal documents in the cloud. With Vault, the company gives you the ability to keep things like birth certificates and other sensitive files where you can view them as needed. What’s more, you can give select family and friends emergency access. Think of it as a cloud-based firebox, but instead of storing wills, trusts, Social Security cards and other personal items in a physical repository, you keep them in Dropbox. The company says anything kept in Vault is locked behind a 6-digit PIN and encryption during upload, download and storage. Vault is also available to new Dropbox Plus users in beta (on mobile), and will roll out to all Plus subscribers “in the coming weeks.”