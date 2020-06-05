Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Dropbox is testing a password manager

No word yet when the app will be publicly available.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dropbox Passwords
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

You may soon have another choice when it comes to a password manager. Earlier today, Dropbox uploaded a new app to the Play Store (via Android Police) called Dropbox Passwords. While anyone can download the app, you'll need an invite from the company before you can log in and use the software. Dropbox doesn't describe the app as a password manager, but all the hallmarks of one are there. You can use the service to store your passwords, as well as generate new ones when needed. With automatic syncing between different devices, Dropbox says you can access your creditenals anywhere. 

Since we can't access the app, we can't say much more about its functionality. However, we've reached out to Dropbox for more information, and we'll update this article when we hear back from the company.

Should the app become available publicly, Dropbox will have entered another crowded market. There aren't companies the size of Google and Amazon in the space, but Dropbox will still have to go up against stiff competition. Between apps like 1Password, Dashlane and LastPass, to name only a few of the more popular options, everyone has their favorite password manager. Those products have also had a lot of time to mature into robust and feature-rich offerings. 1Password, for instance, not only nails the basics but includes functionality like two-factor authentication and a database lookup you can use to check if your passwords have been leaked.

That said, it's also an expansion that makes sense for Dropbox. Minus a hiccup in mid-2012, the company has a good track record of protecting user data. Since mid-March, Dropbox has also seen increases in both individual and business trial signups. Offering a complimentary service that integrates with its cloud storage product could be a good way to keep growing its business.

In this article: dropbox, business, android, beta, dropbox passwords, cybersecurity, password, password manager, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Inside Indonesia's fight to save its most important soil

Inside Indonesia's fight to save its most important soil

View
Hulu will cut off older Roku players after June 24th

Hulu will cut off older Roku players after June 24th

View
Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

Cowboy upgrades its e-bike with a carbon belt and puncture-resistant tires

View
The Morning After: Is the Sonos Arc soundbar worth its $799 price?

The Morning After: Is the Sonos Arc soundbar worth its $799 price?

View
Motorola's low-cost Moto G Fast and Moto E arrive on June 12th

Motorola's low-cost Moto G Fast and Moto E arrive on June 12th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr