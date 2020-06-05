Dropbox is testing a password manager

You may soon have another choice when it comes to a password manager. Earlier today, Dropbox uploaded a new app to the Play Store (via Android Police) called Dropbox Passwords. While anyone can download the app, you'll need an invite from the company before you can log in and use the software. Dropbox doesn't describe the app as a password manager, but all the hallmarks of one are there. You can use the service to store your passwords, as well as generate new ones when needed. With automatic syncing between different devices, Dropbox says you can access your creditenals anywhere.

Since we can't access the app, we can't say much more about its functionality. However, we've reached out to Dropbox for more information, and we'll update this article when we hear back from the company.