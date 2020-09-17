DTS:X for home theater comes to Xbox One

After releasing its Sound Unbound spatial audio for headphones on Xbox One, DTS is doing the same for home theater systems. The company has just released its Sound Unbound DTS:X home theater support on Xbox One to Xbox Insiders, following testing on the Alpha Ring. That means it should eventually come to all Xbox One users, offering surround sound on home theater systems for both gaming and movies. DTS said that compatibility is also planned for the Xbox Series X when it launches.

As you likely know, DTS:X is a rival to Dolby Atmos, offering an object-based approach to surround sound. As such, sounds are related to game elements, so you might hear enemies coming before you see them. Audio is transmitted from an Xbox One Blu-ray player or supported games to any HDMI-compatible AV receiver with built-in DTS:X decoding. DTS also offers a version for headphones called Headphone:X.