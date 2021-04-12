Ducati backs away from electric motorcycle production plans

After saying in 2019 that it was "not far from starting production" on an electric motorcyle, Ducati is doing a U-turn on those plans — at least for now. "Will we produce an electric Ducati soon? No. We think that for the kind of machine we produce now, an electric motorcycle cannot guarantee the pleasure, the range, the weight etc. that Ducati riders expect," Ducati VP of sales Francesco Milicia told MCN.

Now, Ducati is exploring electric fuels as a zero emissions option, borrowing the idea from Porsche (both companies are owned by Volkswagen AG). "We are also looking carefully at other solutions for zero or minimal emissions, such as synthetic fuel. Other brands in our group such as Porsche are looking at it and it’s something we are looking at in the medium term," Milicia said.

E-motorcycles are still more expensive than gasoline-powered bikes, but performance is comparable and range is getting close in some models, as Electrek reported. Synthetic fuels, meanwhile, are largely experimental and not widely available. Also, eFuel vehicles are not completely pollution-free and are highly inefficient compared to battery-electric vehicles.

Ducati might be kicking the electric motorbike can down the road, but it hasn't given up on them yet. "We are thinking and working on electric," Milicia said. "We are part of a group that’s going quickly towards electrification and it’s a good opportunity for Ducati.