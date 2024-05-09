Dungeons and Dragons is coming to Dead by Daylight
You can find out more details about the horror hit's latest crossover next week.
next chapter isn't too far away and it's rather than an original creation. Behaviour Interactive likes to keep fans on their toes with some unexpected partnerships and the latest one is no exception. This time around, Dungeons and Dragons is entering the fog. It's a bit of a surprising turn as D&D isn't normally associated with horror, but there's enough connective tissue for it to make sense.
Behaviour revealed the crossover in a short teaser trailer with no further details about what to expect. It remains to be seen what the chapter will bring in terms of a killer, survivor and/or map. But you won't have to wait too long to find out.
Listen closely to the voice in the darkness... pic.twitter.com/krNbZQnanH
— Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 9, 2024
The Dead by Daylight anniversary stream will take place on May 14, (for what it's worth, a new player test build ). You can tune in to find out more details about the Dungeons and Dragons chapter as well as what's ahead for Dead by Daylight as a whole in the coming months. Perhaps we'll find out a bit more about the that are in the works. And given Behaviour's track record, it may just have some other surprises in store...