The official E3 2021 schedule includes Take-Two, Gearbox and WB Games

With the start of E3 2021 a little more than a week away, the Electronic Software Association has shared the official schedule for the four-day virtual event . The ESA's broadcast will kick off with a 1PM ET pre-show on Saturday, June 12th, with keynote presentations from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment to follow later that day.

As previously announced , Microsoft and Bethesda will host their joint virtual conference on June 13th at 1PM ET. That same day, fans can also look forward to a special presentation from Square Enix , as well as the PC Gaming Show . At some point during the Sunday broadcast, Warner Bros. Games will also make an appearance. We haven’t heard much from the studio since it delayed Hogwarts Legacy to 2022 at the start of the year. We expect we could get a fresh look at the game then.

On June 14th, there will be multiple smaller presentations throughout the day, including ones from Capcom and Grand Theft Auto series publisher Take-Two Interactive. By Tuesday, the final day of the conference, you might think you can tune out, but if you’re a Switch owner, you’ll want to set time aside at noon ET to catch Nintendo’s E3 Direct . The company has said it will spend about 40 minutes talking about games that will come out later this year. Before the E3 2021 Awards Show caps everything off, there will be last-minute presentations from Bandai Namco and Yooreka Games. On the final two days of the event, the official broadcast will start at 11:00AM ET.