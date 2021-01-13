'Hogwarts Legacy' has been delayed to 2022

Budding wizards and witches will have to wait a while longer to delve into Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world Harry Potter RPG, which was supposed to arrive this year, has been delayed to 2022.

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label," publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs."