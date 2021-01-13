Latest in Gaming

'Hogwarts Legacy' has been delayed to 2022

Warner Bros. Interactive is giving the Harry Potter RPG 'the time it needs.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
46m ago
Budding wizards and witches will have to wait a while longer to delve into Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world Harry Potter RPG, which was supposed to arrive this year, has been delayed to 2022.

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label," publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs."

Hogwarts Legacy, which is set well before Harry Potter’s time in the 1800s, was reportedly the key reason behind AT&T changing its mind about selling off the Warner Bros. gaming division. When the game finally arrives, you’ll be able to play it on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

In this article: hogwarts legacy, games, video games, harry potter, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
