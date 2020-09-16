'Hogwarts Legacy' will make you a wizard in 2021

The long-rumored Harry Potter open-world game finally has a release date. Hogwarts Legacy will come out sometime in 2021. Sony shared a lengthy cinematic trailer during its PlayStation 5 showcase detailing what you’ll do the game. You’ll play as a wizard of your own creation in an 1800s version of Hogwarts. While much of it will take place in the school, you’ll be able to explore the wider Harry Potter world too.

Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly the game that convinced AT&T not to sell Warner Bros. gaming division to another company. You’ll be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.