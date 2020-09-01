Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

AT&T reportedly backs away from selling Warner Bros. Interactive

A deal for the gaming division could've netted as much as $4 billion.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
13m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Batman: Arkham Origins
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

For the time being, AT&T has reportedly decided against selling its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division to another company. According to Bloomberg, the telecom concluded the unit was too valuable to ditch, even if a sale would have helped the company with its $165 billion debt load. 

When news of the potential sale first broke, CNBC reported the sale of the division could have netted AT&T as much as $4 billion. Several prominent video game publishers were reportedly interested, including Microsoft, Take-Two, EA and Activision Blizzard. Bloomberg reports two main factors likely led to AT&T's decision to scrap the sale.

The first is that the division is working on a new open-world Harry Potter game — which the company hasn't officially announced yet. As of earlier this year, the title was reportedly on track for a 2021 release. A triple-A Harry Potter game would likely be a major seller in normal circumstances, but with the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T may feel it will be a runaway success. Moreover, the fact so many of the games the unit publishes license intellectual property owned by Warner Bros. may have made a potential sale more complicated than AT&T anticipated. 

AT&T acquired Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner in 2018. Since then, the company has sought ways to reduce its debt load. "We have no sacred cows — we're always open to making portfolio moves," recently appointed CEO John Stankey told investors in October. Beyond its gaming division, some of the businesses AT&T has reportedly taken bids for include DirecTV and anime streaming service Crunchyroll

In this article: at&t, warner bros, video games, business, Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, EA, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

View
Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

View
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr