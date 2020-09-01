AT&T reportedly backs away from selling Warner Bros. Interactive

For the time being, AT&T has reportedly decided against selling its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division to another company. According to Bloomberg, the telecom concluded the unit was too valuable to ditch, even if a sale would have helped the company with its $165 billion debt load.
When news of the potential sale first broke, CNBC reported the sale of the division could have netted AT&T as much as $4 billion. Several prominent video game publishers were reportedly interested, including Microsoft, Take-Two, EA and Activision Blizzard. Bloomberg reports two main factors likely led to AT&T's decision to scrap the sale.