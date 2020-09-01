AT&T reportedly backs away from selling Warner Bros. Interactive

The first is that the division is working on a new open-world Harry Potter game — which the company hasn't officially announced yet. As of earlier this year, the title was reportedly on track for a 2021 release. A triple-A Harry Potter game would likely be a major seller in normal circumstances, but with the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T may feel it will be a runaway success. Moreover, the fact so many of the games the unit publishes license intellectual property owned by Warner Bros. may have made a potential sale more complicated than AT&T anticipated.

AT&T acquired Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner in 2018. Since then, the company has sought ways to reduce its debt load. "We have no sacred cows — we're always open to making portfolio moves," recently appointed CEO John Stankey told investors in October. Beyond its gaming division, some of the businesses AT&T has reportedly taken bids for include DirecTV and anime streaming service Crunchyroll.