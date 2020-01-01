Latest in Gear

Image credit: Presley Ann via Getty Images

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is retiring

President and COO John Stankey is stepping up to the top job.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Randall Stephenson, Chairman of The Board & Chief Executive Officer of AT&T, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Presley Ann via Getty Images

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is stepping down after leading the telecom giant for 13 years. He’ll act as executive chairman through January 2021 to oversee the leadership transition.

John Stankey will become AT&T’s new CEO on July 1st. He’s been COO and president of the company since October. He announced this month he’s leaving his other post as WarnerMedia CEO, with former Hulu chief Jason Kilar taking over May 1st.

The AT&T board had been considering candidates to take over from Stephenson since 2017 but ultimately opted for a man who’s held a variety of roles at the company over the last 35 years. Before becoming COO and WarnerMedia chief, Stankey acted as the CEO of the Entertainment Group, Operations and Business Solutions divisions, chief strategy officer and chief technology officer.

AT&T is in the midst of some key transitions, including the rollout of 5G and its big bet on streaming, HBO Max. Given his background, Stankey seems to have the chops to oversee all of those moves effectively. However, he faced some scrutiny in 2018 after he reportedly called on HBO to create more TV in order to bump up viewing time, despite the network’s longstanding emphasis on quality over quantity.

Stephenson is the second major telecom CEO to step down this year. T-Mobile’s John Legere is leaving his post at the end of April after seeing through the Sprint merger.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: business, att, verizon, randall stephenson, randallstephenson, johnstankey, john stankey, hbo max, hbomax, 5g, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

View
Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

View
Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

View
Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr