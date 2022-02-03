EA is removing Russian teams from FIFA and NHL games

Belarusian teams are also being dropped from 'NHL 22'
Kris Holt
03.02.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 2nd, 2022
ukraine, belarus, russia
EA Sports logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

EA says it's removing the Russian national team and clubs from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. The move follows FIFA kicking Russia out of World Cup 2022 qualifying and UEFA suspending club teams from international competitions.

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and, like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine," a statement shared on Twitter reads. The publisher said it was "actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games" and that it would keep players informed about actions it takes.

In addition, EA will drop Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from NHL 22 in the coming weeks. The International Ice Hockey Federation banned teams from both countries from its competitions until further notice.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine's vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged Sony, Microsoft and other gaming companies to suspend Russian and Belarusian player accounts. He called on esports organizations to ban Russian and Belarusian teams and players from international events too. "We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression," Fedorov wrote in an open letter.

