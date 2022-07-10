EA starts rolling out a new PC app to replace Origin

It has been two years since announced it was working on for its Origin PC client, and it's now starting to roll out the new app to Windows users. The publisher that the EA app, which has just concluded its open beta phase, is its fastest and lightest PC client to date.
EA is promising a streamlined design and suggests navigation will be easier. It seems the app has improved social features as well, since you'll be able to connect your EA account to platforms including Steam, Xbox and PlayStation — which could come in handy for games with cross-play support, such as and . You'll have a custom EA ID that should make it easy for your pals to recognize you.
The publisher says that it will soon invite Origin users to switch over to the new app. As you might imagine, all your stuff will be present, including your games, save data and friends list. It's worth noting that the new client will only be available on Windows PC for now. If you're a macOS user, you'll to use the Origin for Mac app for the foreseeable future. However, EA noted that it will have more to share on that front in the coming months.