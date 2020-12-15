Latest in Gaming

EA Play's arrival on Xbox Game Pass for PC is delayed to 2021

Microsoft needs 'more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
EA/Respawn Entertainment

You’ll need to wait a little longer to play the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through an Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC. Microsoft says EA Play won't be available on the platform as part of Game Pass Ultimate or the PC version of Game Pass until sometime next year.

EA Play was supposed to arrive on Game Pass sometime this month for PC players, possibly today given the way Microsoft phrased its blog post on the matter. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have had access to a selection of EA games at no extra charge on Xbox consoles since last month.  

“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together,” the Game Pass team wrote in the blog post. “In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.” The team will provide an update on EA Play availability on the PC versions of Game Pass early next year. 

