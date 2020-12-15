EA Play's arrival on Xbox Game Pass for PC is delayed to 2021

You’ll need to wait a little longer to play the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order through an Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC. Microsoft says EA Play won't be available on the platform as part of Game Pass Ultimate or the PC version of Game Pass until sometime next year.

EA Play was supposed to arrive on Game Pass sometime this month for PC players, possibly today given the way Microsoft phrased its blog post on the matter. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have had access to a selection of EA games at no extra charge on Xbox consoles since last month.