'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' hits EA Play on November 10th

Game Pass Ultimate members will have another big title to check out on their Xbox at no extra cost when EA Play becomes a perk on that service next Tuesday. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available to EA Play subscribers on that date too.

November 10th is also when Microsoft will release Xbox Series X and Series S (you can check out Engadget's reviews of both consoles now). If you were lucky enough to lock in a pre-order for a Series X or Series S, you'll have a solid single-player Star Wars game to leap into on day one as part of a Game Pass Ultimate membership.