EA pulls ads from 'UFC 4' replays after widespread complaints

EA’s UFC 4 is off to a rough start. The developer told Eurogamer it had removed commercials from the MMA game’s replays and overlays after many fans complained about the experience. These weren’t small, unintrusive promos — one commonly-cited example was a full-screen video ad for Amazon’s second season of The Boys. UFC 3 players have reported similar ads.

The company said it turned the ads on in early September, but that it was “abundantly clear” from the backlash that ads in replays and overlays were “not welcome.” These commercials “will not be reappearing in the future,” EA said. It added that ads weren’t new to the UFC series, but were typically reserved for main menu titles or Octagon logo placements.