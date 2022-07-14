EA's new 'Skate' is a free-to-play live service game

It's been just over two years since we learned that EA was working on the first entry in the Skate series since 2010's Skate 3. Although the publisher isn't quite ready to announce the release window, it revealed some more details, including the fact the game is just called Skate .

It's a free-to-play live service title with microtransactions, though there will not be any pay-to-win elements or loot boxes . You won't need to fork over cash to unlock areas of the map (the action is set in a new location called San Vansterdam) and there are no paid gameplay advantages. "We are taking inspiration from games like Apex Legends or other popular titles that are free to play, where spending money is totally optional, and it’s mostly about cosmetics and convenience," Isabelle Mocquard, head of product management at EA, said in a video update .

EA plans to support Skate for years to come with additional gameplay features, balance changes, more content and seasonal events. "We're in this for the long haul. That means we’re not an iterative title," creative director Chris “Cuz” Parry said. "There won’t be a Skate 5 through 10. We won’t be pumping them out all the time."

The publisher invited fans to playtest "pre-, pre-, pre-alpha software" and provide feedback to help make the game as good as it possibly can be. It will soon welcome more players to try early versions of the game through an insider program .

EA opened a new studio in Vancouver called Full Circle to take the reins on Skate, though it's a mostly remote team with developers based all over North America. Some veterans of the Skate franchise are on board too, including Parry.