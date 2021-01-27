Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Black Box / EA

EA founded a new studio to work on the long-awaited 'Skate 4'

Full Circle includes talent from the original Skate team.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Skate 3
Black Box / EA

EA has formed a new studio to develop the next Skate game. On Wednesday, the publisher announced the existence of Full Circle, which, like previous Skate developer Black Box, will be based out of Vancouver, Canada. EA has tapped Daniel McCulloch, who was previously the head of Xbox Live at Microsoft, to lead Full Circle as general manager. He’ll be joined by two series veterans, Deran Chung and Chris “Cuz” Parry, who EA says will serve as the game’s creative leadership. 

“We’re working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build up everything our community found special about the previous game,” the developer says on its website. Based on the positions Full Circle is trying to fill, the title is still early in development. EA didn’t announce a release date for the next Skate game, nor did it say what platforms you’ll be able to play it on. 

EA hasn’t released a new Skate game since 2010’s Skate 3 and in 2013 it went on to close Black Box. Since then, fans of the series have been pestering the publisher to release a sequel. As recently as last year, there were rumors that the company was working on a mobile port of Skate 3, which, as you might imagine, wasn’t greeted with much enthusiasm. In fact, pro skater Jason Dill captured the sentiment of everyone involved best when he said, “... no one wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3. Make Skate fucking 4 already.”

In this article: Skate, EA, video games, Full Circle, gaming
