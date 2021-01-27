EA founded a new studio to work on the long-awaited 'Skate 4'

EA has formed a new studio to develop the next Skate game. On Wednesday, the publisher announced the existence of Full Circle, which, like previous Skate developer Black Box, will be based out of Vancouver, Canada. EA has tapped Daniel McCulloch, who was previously the head of Xbox Live at Microsoft, to lead Full Circle as general manager. He’ll be joined by two series veterans, Deran Chung and Chris “Cuz” Parry, who EA says will serve as the game’s creative leadership.

Hi! Yes, we’re still working on the next Skate and we officially formed a studio to prove it! https://t.co/Ha1Zf9omyI pic.twitter.com/2M3WNvzBxb — Skate (@SkateEA) January 27, 2021

“We’re working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build up everything our community found special about the previous game,” the developer says on its website. Based on the positions Full Circle is trying to fill, the title is still early in development. EA didn’t announce a release date for the next Skate game, nor did it say what platforms you’ll be able to play it on.