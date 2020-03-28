Green apps to help you celebrate Earth Day indoors

Recycle Coach on Android Recycle Coach on iOS

Paper Karma

Recycling your junk mail is all well and good, but you know what’s even better? Not getting it in the first place. However, getting off those mailing lists you never signed up for in the first place is no easy feat. Paper Karma will do the work for you: Just scan the logo on the unwanted mail with your phone’s camera and the app will search for the company in its database. Once it finds a match, just input your mailing address and click “unsubscribe,” at which point Paper Karma will figure out the rest. Even if you’re not getting much junk mail right now, it doesn’t hurt to scan any flyers or postcards that are lying around your house while you’re spring cleaning. That way you don’t have to worry about a deluge in your mailbox once companies reopen.

Paper Karma on Android Paper Karma on iOS

GoodGuide

While there’s not much you can do about the copious amounts of packaging that comes with every shipment, you can control what’s being sent inside those boxes, choosing more environmentally friendly products for your home. With GoodGuide, you can scan the UPCs of products you already own and find out how dangerous their chemical makeup is, and whether the manufacturer is transparent about what it uses. Turns out my Lemon Lysol cleanser is more toxic than 409, even though it does a worse job at cleaning my counters. The app’s database boasts of over 75,000 rated products, focused on mostly household and personal items like air fresheners and cleaners, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. (Why no ratings for Raid bug spray, GoodGuide?)

GoodGuide on Android GoodGuide on iOS

Good on You

Look, we know you’re all just sitting around in sweatpants these days, but eventually you’re going to have to go out again, and you’ll want to look stylish. But when you’re picking out your post-quarantine fashion, it’s not a bad idea to be a little more eco conscious. Good on You rates major and minor fashion brands alike, scoring them on their labor practices, environmental impact and animal product usage. If you really want to dig in it’ll tell you why too, like whether the brand bears any environmental certifications and if the workers that produce its garments are unionized. You’ll find a lot of popular brands (like Everlane) aren’t quite up to snuff, but you might find your new favorite among the higher-rated companies listed.

Good on You on Android Good on You on iOS

JouleBug

In case you haven’t tired of gamification, JouleBug encourages you to engage in environmentally friendly activities by awarding points and badges every time you log an action in the app. It’s not asking you to do anything crazy, either. We’re talking simple tasks like using a refillable bottle for water, recycling and uh, telecommuting. (It’s nice to know I’m saving the earth just sitting here on my sofa.) But in case those are a little too obvious, the app has some bigger lifestyle challenges, too, like buying from a CSA or going meatless on Mondays. It’s easy to find what works for you, and the app will keep track of the environmental impact of what you log so you can feel all warm and fuzzy about it. (But not too warm we hope; JouleBug advises you dress lightly in the summer so you don’t have to crank the AC up so high.)

JouleBug on Android JouleBug on iOS