Echo Show 5 and Ring Doorbell bundle falls to $65 in early Black Friday sale

Black Friday is fast approaching, and with it are more and more opportunities to get great devices for a steal. Take the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle, which is currently down to $65 from $190 — a 65 percent sale. The Prime Member exclusive is available with the second-generation video doorbell in either Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 allows you to easily see any motion Ring's video doorbell detects without always having your phone handy. The second-gen video doorbell isn't Ring's latest iteration (this one is from 2020), but it has all the essentials, such as 1080p HD video. It can also run on battery power alone or use a Ring solar charger and lets you block certain areas in its field of vision from being recorded. The latter could be handy if the doorbell faces a neighbor's place or something else that would invade another person's privacy.

Meanwhile, the third-gen Echo Show 5 only came on the scene in May and is 20 percent faster than its predecessor. Looks-wise, it's quite similar, but sound-wise, it offers double the bass with an updated speaker system. You can also use Alexa to see, listen to or talk with anyone at your front door. Additional features include a 2MP camera, music streaming and transforming into a digital frame for showcasing your favorite photos. It's $90 to purchase on its own, more than the pair currently costs together.

