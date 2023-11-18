Echo Show 8 bundles are up to 64 percent off in Amazon's Black Friday deals

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the Echo Show 8, it doesn’t get any better than Amazon’s current Black Friday bundles for its smart displays. Amazon is selling the second-generation Echo Show 8 with a Kasa Smart multicolor lightbulb for just $55. Normally, these would cost over $150 together. The third-generation Echo Show 8, released this year, is also deeply discounted on Amazon in a bundle with the Kasa Smart Bulb, going for just $105 compared to the list price of $173.

The 2023 Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) brought a refreshed design to what was already one of the best smart displays out there. The latest version has a sleeker build and upgraded capabilities, with spatial audio, a 13MP camera and faster response times from Alexa. Still its predecessor, released in 2021, achieves solid performance for tasks like video calls and smart home control. It’s equipped with automatic face framing to keep you centered on calls, and has a privacy cover for the camera. Both models have a compact 8-inch touchscreen that’s big enough for viewing content without taking up too much counter space.

Amazon ’s smart display deals don’t just stop at the Echo Show 8. The retailer is also offering discounts on the Echo Show 5 and the larger Echo Show 10. There are bundles to include additional accessories — including the Blink Mini camera and Kasa Smart bulbs — and deals on individual devices for 30 to 64 percent off.

