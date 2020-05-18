Delayed ‘PES’ Euro 2020 update will arrive on June 4th

With so many live sporting events canceled due to COVID-19, fans are turning to esports. But even those are facing pandemic-related setbacks and delays. This spring, Konami promised that its free Euro 2020 update for eFootball PES 2020 would be ready on April 30th. Later, Konami postponed the update indefinitely when the European Football Championship was delayed a year. Now, the publisher says it has made a few adjustments and Euro 2020 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on June 4th.

The DLC will still feature all 55 national teams and detailed recreations of Wembley and Saint Petersburg stadiums. UEFA Euro 2020 featured players, themed matchdays and other in-game events are still planned but subject to change. The official Team of the Tournament will no longer be released. Konami planned to add the official Euro 2020 finals ball in late June, but now, it will include the ball in the June 4th release.